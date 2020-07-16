Police ID Homicide Victim Whose Body Was Found in the Oakland Hills

East Bay Regional Park District police on Thursday released the name of an Alameda man who went missing and was found dead Sunday in Huckleberry Botanic Regional Preserve in the Oakland hills.

Donald Stanifer, 21, was last seen on the evening of July 5 near the College of Alameda at 555 Ralph Appezzato Memorial Parkway in Alameda, Alameda police said. Stanifer was reported missing two days later.

Stanifer's body was found on the side of a trail near the parking lot, according to police and park officials. Park district police are leading the homicide investigation.

Stanifer graduated from Encinal Junior and Senior High School in Alameda, according to GoFundMe page set up to raise money to find him. As of 6:45 p.m. Thursday, $6,080 had been raised, three-quarters of the $8,000 goal.

Anyone with information about the killing is urged to call the park district's 24-hour dispatch center at (510) 881-1833 or leave a message on the anonymous tip line at (510) 690-6521.

