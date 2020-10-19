Police Identify 2 Men Killed in East Oakland Last Week

Two young men who died in a shooting last weekend in East Oakland were identified Monday by police.

Jorge Martinez, 19, and Juan Diaz-Ochoa, 21, both of Oakland, were gunned down about 1 p.m. Oct. 14 in the 1900 block of 84th Avenue, Oakland police said.

Martinez died at the scene and Diaz-Ochoa died later at a hospital. The deaths represent the 77th and 78th homicides of 2020 in Oakland.

Oakland police have not released any information about what led to the shooting, suspect information or whether any arrests have been made.