Police investigate Fremont homicide

A homicide investigation is underway Thursday evening in Fremont's Irvington neighborhood, where a person was found dead on a sidewalk, police said.

Several 911 calls alerted police to shots fired in the 40400 block of Grimmer Boulevard at about 4:40 p.m., according to a release from Fremont police Sgt. Kim Macdonald.

When officers arrived, they found the male victim with significant injuries on the sidewalk. He died at the scene, police said.

The public is asked to avoid the area of Grimmer Boulevard between Fremont Boulevard and Paseo Padre Parkway.

No other information about the incident was immediately available.