Police Investigate Homicide in Union City

A man was found dead near railroad tracks in Union City on Monday and police are looking for a suspect in his homicide.

Officers were dispatched to the railroad tracks near the 33300 block of Central Avenue around 11 a.m. on reports of a dead body. Police located an unconscious man who was suffering from various injuries; he was later pronounced dead. His identity has not been determined, but he appeared to be in his 30s.

Detectives are looking for Brandon Kong in relation to the man's death as a person of interest. Kong is white, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 230 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He is known to frequent the Union City/Hayward area.

Anyone who sees Kong or has information about his whereabouts should contact the Union City Police Department at (510) 471-1365.