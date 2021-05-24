Concord

Police Investigate Shooting at Concord's Sun Valley Mall

By NBC Bay Area staff

police lights
File

Police late Monday are investigating a shooting at Sun Valley Mall in Concord.

The police department in a tweet said there is no danger to the mall and a suspect ran away from the scene.

This article tagged under:

ConcordSun Valley Mallshooting investigation
