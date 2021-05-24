Concord Police Investigate Shooting at Concord's Sun Valley Mall By NBC Bay Area staff • Published 31 mins ago • Updated 31 mins ago File Police late Monday are investigating a shooting at Sun Valley Mall in Concord. The police department in a tweet said there is no danger to the mall and a suspect ran away from the scene. Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories. Units are at Sun Valley Mall for a shooting investigation. The suspect fled the area, there is no danger to mall patrons or employees at this time.— Concord Police Dept. (@ConcordPD) May 25, 2021 This article tagged under: ConcordSun Valley Mallshooting investigation