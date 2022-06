Police are investigating reports of a shooting inside a BART train at the West Oakland station Wednesday.

No injuries were reported and police are still looking for three suspects who fled the scene, a BART spokesperson said.

"Trains to San Francisco and East Bay are single-tracking through West Oakland Station," BART said on Twitter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.