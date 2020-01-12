Police Investigate Shooting Death in Hayward, Possible Connection to Party at Short-Term Rental

Hayward police were investigating the city’s first homicide of the year Sunday after a man was killed outside of what neighbors say was a party at a vacation rental home.

The man, who police said had been shot several times, was found dead on Osage Avenue at around 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

A woman named Ashley who said she’s a friend of the victim placed candles near the last place he was seen alive. Ashley said the 20-year-old victim was from Oakland and that she’d known him since middle school.

“He was really nice, he had a big heart,” Ashley said. “He was goofy and caring and really wanted to live his life. It’s messed up.”

Ashley said the victim had invited her to go to a party at an Airbnb rental in Hayward Saturday night but she couldn’t go.

The home is listed as a rental on Airbnb’s website.

Hayward resident Junior Taito said the homicide is hitting the tightknit neighborhood hard.

“We’re pretty shocked this happened,” he said. “This is a quiet neighborhood.”

A tow truck arrived Sunday night to pick up a car with visible damage. Neighbors said several cars appeared to have been hit, but they’re not sure if the damage is connected to the shooting.

Ashley said her friend was trying to move on with his life after he recently lost his mother to gun violence.

The coroner’s office has not released the name of the victim and neither Airbnb nor Hayward Police have responded to requests for comment.