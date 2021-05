Police are investigation a deadly crash in Berkeley.

The two-vehicle crash was reported at about 1:40 p.m. on Marin Avenue on Tuesday afternoon. Police said Marin Avenue is closed from Grizzly Peak Boulevard to The Circle, and drivers should avoid the area.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Police said a female passenger was killed in the collision and a male driver is hospitalized in critical condition.

No other information was immediately available.