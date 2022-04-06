Police Investigating Noose Found at High School in Fremont

Police are investigating after a noose was found at a Fremont high school this week, school officials said.

Fremont Unified School District Superintendent CJ Cammack said the noose was found Tuesday in a tree at American High School.

"Our district celebrates our diversity and deeply values the caring, compassionate culture in our schools," Cammack said in a statement. "Actions that demonstrate disregard for our values and for the individuals in our school community will not be tolerated."

Cammack added the district is working with the Fremont Police Department in the investigation.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"We will assign consequences to the person or persons responsible to the fullest extent of our authority in FUSD, and pursue any criminal charges deemed appropriate by FPD," Cammack said. "Additional campus supervisors will be on campus in the coming days, and FUSD will provide additional counselors for AHS students and staff."

NBC Bay Area has reached out to Fremont police for more information.