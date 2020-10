Police are investigating a triple shooting in East Oakland.

One of the three victims succumbed to their injuries, Oakland Police Department Public Information Officer Johnna Watson said in a briefing to the East Bay Times.

The shooting was reported on the 1900 block of 84th Avenue, police said.

No other information was immediately available.

Shots fired in the 1900 block of 84th Avenue. 3 victims reported at this time. Active scene. Media report to 84th and Birch. pic.twitter.com/l8oS2khs9Q — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) October 14, 2020