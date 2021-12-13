Police Investigating Suspicious Death at Tesla Factory in Fremont

Police are investigating a death at a Tesla factory parking lot in Fremont.

The incident was reported at 3:26 p.m. Monday when firefighters responded to the factory for a report of a person down in the parking lot.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The person was pronounced dead after firefighters attempted to provide medical aid, police said.

Fremont police homicide investigators are on scene and have taken over the investigation. Police said the incident is being investigated as a suspicious death.

No other information was immediately available.