Oakland police said officers have found an 11-year-old boy missing since Thursday.

Zae'yanti Morris was last seen Thursday around 9:30 p.m. in the 800 block of 52nd Street in Oakland, which is near UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital.

On Monday morning, police said Zae'yanti was safely located.

Thanks to our community and media partners, Zae'yanti Morris is no longer a #Missing Person.



He has been Safely Located. pic.twitter.com/iacDXXyNRb — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) December 19, 2022