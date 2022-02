Pleasant Hill police are looking for a driver they say smashed their car into several garages Thursday night.

A gray or silver Volkswagen Jetta with temporary plates were spotted in surveillance pictures.

This happened in the Gregory Gardens neighborhood around 11 p.m.

People impacted say they may have been targeted because their driveways were empty.

It's believed the same car smashed into a Safeway in Clayton earlier this week.

Police ask anyone that recognizes the vehicle to contact them.