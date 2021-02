Police are looking for an armed suspect following an officer-involved shooting at the end of Stevenson Boulevard in Fremont.

The police department reported the police activity around 6 p.m. and said several roads in the area of Stevenson and Boyce Road are closed.

Multiple agencies are assisting with our scene including air units from other agencies. More updates will come as information becomes available. — Fremont Police Department (@FremontPD) February 10, 2021

No additional details were immediately available.