Police Search for Vehicle, Driver in Fremont Fatal Hit and Run

Police say a 2005-08 silver Toyota Corolla is believed to be involved in the death of a man who was run over and killed in Fremont Monday night and are seeking help from the public in identifying the driver who fled the scene.

David Sanchez, 49, was hit sometime before 8:30 p.m. near Lowry Road and Falcon Drive.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Fremont PD

Police and firefighters responded at 8:30 p.m. and learned from a witness that Sanchez was lying in the road when he was struck, police said. The witness tried to save Sanchez's life before officers and firefighters arrived, but he died, police said.

Traffic investigators processing evidence at the scene found what appears to be a piece of a 2005-08 Silver Toyota Corolla and have an image of the suspect vehicle taken from a witness's dashcam.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Mike Ramsey 510-790-6776 or mramsey@fremont.gov.