Police Seize Nearly 80 Cars in Oakland Sideshow

Police in Oakland seized and towed nearly 80 vehicles on Cinco De Mayo as hundreds of cars took over an intersection, the department said on Monday.

At least 250 vehicles amassed at 10th and Oak streets on Friday, Oakland Police said.

The melee was accompanied by fireworks, lasers and a vehicle fire, OPD said.

At least 250 vehicles took part in an illegal sideshow on 5/5/23.



A vehicle fire, lasers, & fireworks are just a few of the dangerous and life-threatening obstacles our officers endured.



A department helicopter aided in the enforcement.

"Violent, disruptive, and illegal behavior will not be tolerated in the City of Oakland," said the department in a statement released on Monday.