A police shooting is under investigation Wednesday in Richmond.

The shooting is reported in the area of Market Avenue and Truman Street, just east of Fred Jackson Way.

San Pablo police told NBC Bay Area that the shooting involves their department.

No other information was immediately available.

#Breaking San Pablo police confirming an officer involved shooting at Market and Truman Street in Richmond. No other details at this time. The street is blocked off ⁦@nbcbayarea⁩ pic.twitter.com/zZve8URb6t — Cheryl Hurd (@hurd_hurd) December 16, 2021

This story is developing. Check back for updates.