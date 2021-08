The Fremont Police Department is at the scene of a police shooting at Southlake Mobile Home Park on Fremont Boulevard Wednesday afternoon.

One victim was sent to the hospital and later died, police said.

Officers ask residents avoid the area of Auto Mall Parkway between Fremont and Grimmer boulevards.

No additional information was immediately available.