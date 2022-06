A multi-alarm brush fire is threatening homes in the Port Costa area of Contra Costa County, firefighters said Thursday afternoon.

The Crockett-Carquinez Fire Department said residents of Port Costa should prepare to evacuate. More information on areas under an evacuation warning have been posted by the county's community warning system here.

Cal Fire is also responding to the blaze and reports at least 50 acres have burned.

No other information was immediately available.

The #ScenicInc is now reported to be 50 acres and 0% contained. Evacuations orders and road closures are in place for the vicinity of Carquinez Scenic Dr x Canyon Lake Dr, 1 mile east of Crokett. pic.twitter.com/vwXRffs02o — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) June 23, 2022