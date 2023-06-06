Port of Oakland shuts down after worker's death

The port of Oakland has shut down operations after a dock worker died at the port Tuesday afternoon.
Details about the worker's death were not clear but the port was shut down and workers were sent home early after the incident.
Officials are still determining if they will reopen Wednesday.
West Coast ports are already dealing with labor issues thanks to ongoing negotiations with dock workers. Even if things are resolved immediately, it could take weeks to clear the backlog.
