Parents Brace for Possible Oakland Teachers Strike

Just weeks from the end of the school year, thousands of Oakland Unified School District teachers are preparing to hit the picket lines Thursday.

At 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, the district released a statement explaining that it believes a deal is "within reach," but nothing had been finalized. The union would only say that negotiations were continuing.

The district and the teachers' union have sparred over pay, benefits and classroom conditions. Among the biggest sticking points is the size of the pay increase for teachers and supporting services for students, including those for unhoused students.

Teachers said they hope something comes together before 3,000 educators go on strike. But they also said students will not be penalized for not coming to school.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"Feeling pretty stressed," Lincoln Elementary School teacher Courtney Furch said. "I don’t think anyone wants to strike. We have other strike campuses, schools set up for kids to go to during the day that can take kids so that teachers can be on strike."

Parents were rallying behind teachers and working with parent groups to coordinate alternative care for district students who need somewhere to go if teachers don't return to class.

"We need to be making money to support our families," parent Tahnee Camacho said. "I think a lot of parent groups are really trying to support and figure out ways that we can support one another through these times."