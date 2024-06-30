Power outage impacts classic rock concert, leaves many in Concord without power

A power outage Saturday silenced the halls of the Toyota Pavillion in Concord that was headlining Styx and Foreigner.

The arena was filled with close to 9,500 classic rock fans excited to see the show that was set to start at 6:45 p.m. But power outage that started at 6:39 p.m. halted the show, according to the Mercury News, which originally reported the story.

“Due to a power outage, we unfortunately have to postpone tonight’s Styx and Foreigner show.,” said the Totota Pavillion in an Instagram story. “Hold on to your tickets. Once a new date has been rescheduled your tickets will still be valid.”

The show was set to open with John Waite, but fans were left waiting as the venue decided to pause the show before anyone went on stage. According to the Mercury News, the show was cancelled by 8 p.m. and fans were left wondering what happened.

The center has encouraged concertgoers to monitor its social media pages for updates.

"The safety of our customers, employees, contractors and the communities we serve is PG&E’s top priority." PG&E told NBC Bay Area in an email statement. "PG&E crews responded quickly and are working safely to identify the cause and restore power to the affected customers. The estimated time of restoration is unknown."

Additionally, the outage is reportedly impacting 1,551 people in the Concord area, PG&E said.

Individuals can expect the area to have power restored by 4:45 a.m. Sunday, read the company's website.