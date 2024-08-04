Power outage in Pleasanton impacts 3,000 customers

PG&E reported an outage in Pleasanton Saturday that started at around 12:45 p.m. originally impacting 3,773 customers. By around 4 p.m. the number of impacted customers decreased to 1,282 and by Saturday evening 107 customers were still reported to be without power.
A PG&E spokesperson said the cause of the outage is still under investigation.
The outage impacted the shopping center off of Sunol Boulevard in Pleasanton. It was a warm day with temperatures in the 90s at the peak.
Dancers at Eva's Dance Academy danced with no lights or power during their afternoon practice. At Jue's Taekwon-Do, students were taking their black belt test when the power went out.
"It's a lot of physical activity so, obviously the heat does impact our performance," said Gordon Jue, the head instructor at Jue's Taekwon-Do.
"We survived because we can do it anywhere," he added.
