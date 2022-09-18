California Lottery

$724K Powerball Ticket Matching 5 Numbers Sold in Martinez

By Stephen Ellison

A customer holds a handful of Powerball tickets
Getty Images file

A lucky Powerball player in the East Bay won $724,000 on a ticket matching the first five numbers in Saturday night's $225 million draw, according to the California Lottery.

The winning ticket was sold at Valley Convenience Mart, 835 Alhambra Ave. in Martinez in Contra Costa County, the lottery said.

The numbers in the Powerball draw Saturday were: 5-25-36-51-61 and the Powerball 1.

No jackpot tickets were sold in the multi-state game, so the jackpot for Monday's draw will rise to an estimated $238 million.

Also in the Bay Area, one of two Superlotto Plus 5/5 tickets was sold in San Ramon. That ticket, worth more than $17,000, was sold at San Ramon Food Gas Liquor, 2108 San Ramon Valley Blvd.

Numbers draw in the Superlotto Plus game Saturday were: 8-9-13-46-47 and the Mega number 1.

