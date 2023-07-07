Pregnant woman killed in rollover crash in Antioch

A pregnant woman was killed in a rollover crash in Antioch Thursday afternoon, according to police.

The crash happened at about 4:50 p.m. on Lone Tree Way in front of Sutter Delta Medical Center, police said.

The pregnant woman was ejected from the car during the crash, police said. She and her unborn child did not survive.

Citing a preliminary investigation, police said the car the woman was in was driving recklessly before crashing into another vehicle. It wasn't immediately clear if the woman was driving.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, police said.

The crash is under investigation. Police said an arrest is a possibility.