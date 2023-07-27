Woman 9 months pregnant shot, injured in Oakland

Oakland police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting that injured a woman who is nine months pregnant, according to police.

Patrol officers were flagged down just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at 73rd Avenue and International Boulevard for a gunshot wound victim, police said. They found a pregnant woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

The woman, reported to be nine months along, was taken to a local hospital, where she and her unborn baby were listed in stable condition, police said.

Officers later found a shooting scene at 77th Avenue and International Boulevard.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information should contact the investigators at 510-238-3326.