A preliminary 3.5 magnitude earthquake was reported near San Leandro Saturday afternoon, according to USGS.

The quake was reported at around 12:20 p.m. and it was centered in the East Bay 1.9 miles south from San Leandro.

It was felt also felt Alameda, Oakland, Hayward and Berkeley.

A 3.2 magnitude earthquake was also felt in the East Bay Friday night.

No damage has been reported.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.