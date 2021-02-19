Pressure Mounts for Entire Oakley Unified School Board Members to Resign

Pressure is mounting Friday for more Oakley Unified School District Board members to step down and now the city's mayor is also calling on them to resign.

The outrage comes after board members were caught on camera bashing parents before a virtual school board meeting.

One member said parents want schools to reopen because they want their babysitters back and another used profanity while reacting to online comments made about her.

The school board president has already stepped down, but on Friday the tearful public apologies board members delivered at the end of wednesday's meeting became public.

“I am going to try really hard to get through this without crying,” said board member Kim Beede. “I was frustrated and I apologize for that. I apologize everybody had to hear that but again it was supposed to be a private conversation and I want to make sure everyone knows everybody is here for the best interest of the students.”

The former president, Lisa Brizendine said, “We were having a private conversation because we were really struggling at that moment with all the board comments coming in because we want what’s best for the kids so badly.”

The mayor of Oakley is calling on the rest of the board to resign and a protest is also being organized Saturday to demand the board resign or be recalled.