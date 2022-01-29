Proof of Vaccination Requirement Starting Tuesday for Many Indoor Businesses

Oakland restaurants, coffee shops, gyms and other indoor businesses will be required Tuesday to start confirming the full vaccination status of all patrons age 12 and up.

Proof of a completed initial vaccine series will be required to enter entertainment venues, places where food and drinks are served, gyms and fitness centers, senior care facilities, Oakland City Hall and large indoor events at city-owned and privately owned buildings.

People entering affected businesses for a short amount of time to use a restroom, place or pick-up a to-go order or perform necessary repairs will not be required to show proof of vaccination under the city's policy.

Adults must also present a photo ID with their proof of vaccination. People with valid a medical exemption to the COVID-19 vaccine must provide proof of that exemption and a recent negative COVID test result.

A negative test result and photo ID can also be used to enter City Hall in lieu of proof of vaccination to ensure that residents can utilize city services.

The Oakland City Council approved the ordinance last month. Similar ordinances have already been enacted in several Bay Area jurisdictions, including San Francisco, Berkeley and Contra Costa County.

Information on the proof of vaccination requirement can be found at https://www.oaklandca.gov/resources/city-vaccination-mandate-ordinance.