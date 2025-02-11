Proposed Fremont camping ordinance sparks outrage in homeless outreach groups

A new proposal in Fremont would not only target homeless encampments but also make it a crime to help those encampments continue to operate.

The city council will be taking its final vote on the so-called camping ordinance Tuesday night. Critics say it could mark a significant departure from the way the city has been dealing with the unhoused community by apparently punishing those who live outside and those who try to help them.

The proposal has two basic parts: targeting illegal encampments and making it a misdemeanor crime to aid and abet an illegal encampment.

A group called Fremont for Everyone has worked with the city before on a homeless navigation center to help unhoused people transition into more stable housing. Now they are at odds with the city.

"I think the message is supposed to be from the supporters that somehow if we have this ordinance passed, it’s going to act as a deterrent for people coming into the community," said David Bonaccorsi, a member of the Fremont for Everyone leadership team. "There’s absolutely no evidence to that. Eighty percent of our residents are already Alameda County residents."

It’s the aiding and abetting part of the proposal that has the group especially upset. Those who are seen helping an illegal encampment face possible jail time and a $1,000 fine.

Fremont for Everyone calls it a black eye for the city.

“We’ve been leaders," Bonaccorsi said. "This is a real reversal and it sends a really dark message that we’re not a compassionate city. We’ve been identified as a compassionate city. We chose to be a compassionate city in 2016. This is not compassionate."

In a statement, Mayor Raj Salwan emphatically denied that the proposal criminalizes homelessness, saying the aid and abet portion is specifically aimed at stopping people or groups from constructing illegal and dangerous structures, to ensure public spaces are safe, is not aimed at groups helping with food and supplies, and is steering efforts toward real solutions like shelters and housing.

There appears to be a divide on what some city officials call the spirit of the law versus advocates who say it doesn’t match the letter of the law. The final wording will be looked at closely by both sides at Tuesday’s meeting before the vote.