Prunedale Projectile Attacks Continue, Hitting 5 Vehicles in 6 Minutes Saturday

By Mandela Linder

Eleven vehicles in the past three days have been hit by projectiles in the Prunedale area, continuing an unfortunate trend that began back in February. According to the CHP, five of the 11 attacks happened Saturday within six minutes of each other.

These 11 incidents have brought the total number of vehicles hit by projectiles in the area to 61 since February. A reward offered for the arrest of whomever is responsible for these incidents grew to $14,000 in early December when the number of incidents surpassed 40.

The victims include families and even a high school football team on a school bus traveling to San Jose for a game, when one player suffered minor injuries due to broken glass.

No injuries have been reported in the most recent slew of attacks.

