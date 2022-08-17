Owners Reunite With Puppy Stolen in Emeryville Carjacking

A puppy stolen during a carjacking in Emeryville last month has been reunited with his owners, police said Wednesday.

Blue, a Yorkie, was stolen from an Arizona family when they were unloading bags at Sonesta Hotel on July 14 at around 2:45 a.m.

“We had almost everything unloaded, my aunt Karen said 'hey, give us our bag,” said Blue’s owner Peggy Boze. “He started pulling his right pocket, we thought it was either a knife or a gun.”

The suspect took off with the family’s car with Blue inside it. Police eventually found the stolen car but no sign of Blue.

Since then, there had been several sightings of the 2-year-old puppy around the area where he was found this past weekend near Lake Merritt, police said.