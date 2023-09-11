sideshows

Law enforcement provides special QR code to report illegal sideshows

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

Law enforcement agencies in the East Bay are encouraging residents to use a Quick Response (QR) code to report illegal sideshow activity, especially in unincorporated areas. 

The Regional Side Show Enforcement Team (RESET) is made up of the Alameda County Sheriff's Office, the Hayward and San Leandro police departments and California Highway Patrol. RESET works to prevent illegal street racing and sideshows.

"RESET will not tolerate sideshow or street racing activity, and we ask that you, as community members, not accept it either," said the Alameda County Sheriff's Office on Facebook on Friday. 

The RESET QR code, which can be read by smartphones, is for residents in unincorporated areas of Alameda County, Hayward and San Leandro.

The code can be found on the Alameda County Sheriff's Facebook page and connects the user to contact information for the sideshow enforcement team, which can also be saved to the user's contacts. 

