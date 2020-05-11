Rabid Bat Captured in Cherry-Guardino Area of Fremont

A rabid bat was discovered Thursday in a Fremont neighborhood, police said Monday.

The Mexican free-tailed bat was retrieved from a balcony near Guardino Drive and Walnut Avenue in the Cherry/Guardino area of the city and tested positive for rabies.

To police knowledge, no one had contact with the bat nor did any animal. The last reported rabid bat case in Fremont was in October of last year.

Alameda County Vector Control staff members are going door-to-door to tell people in the surrounding area where the bat was found about the discovery.

Rabies is fatal unless a person or animal gets a series of shots soon after being exposed.