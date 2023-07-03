Rattlesnake advisory issued for East Bay parks, trails

The East Bay Regional Park District has issued a rattlesnake advisory as the weather heats up and snakes become more active.

The district said on its website Friday that snakes, notably rattlesnakes, typically emerge in warm weather to explore their environment, which can lead to more encounters with humans and dogs.

The district offered tips to remain safe from rattlesnakes, including to avoid hiking alone so you have help in case of emergency; scan the ground ahead of you as you walk, jog, or ride; stay on trails and avoid walking in tall grass; look carefully around and under logs and rocks before sitting down; avoid placing your hands or feet where you cannot see clearly; and keep dogs on a leash.

The district also says if you see a rattlesnake, leave it alone. Don't try to capture or harm it. All park wildlife is protected by law. If you see a snake on a trail, wait for it to cross and do not approach. Then move carefully and slowly away.

If bitten by a rattlesnake, stay calm and send someone to call 911. Remain calm by lying down with the affected limb lower than the heart. Getting medical attention quickly is critical - do not spend time on tourniquets, "sucking," or snake bite kits. If you are by yourself, walk calmly to the nearest source of help to dial 911. Don't run.

If bitten by any other kind of snake, wash the wound with soap and water or an antiseptic and seek medical attention.

If you aren't sure what kind of snake bit you, check the bite for two puncture marks (in rare cases one puncture mark) associated with intense, burning pain. This is typical of a rattlesnake bite. Other snakebites may leave multiple teeth marks without associated burning pain.

The district said snakes are an important resource in the natural environment. They are prime controlling agents of rodents, insects, and other reptile populations. Enjoy them from afar and leave them where they are found.

It is illegal to collect, kill, or remove any plants or animals from the park district. For smore information about snakes in the park district, go to the park district's website.