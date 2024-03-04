Campaign to recall Alameda County DA set to submit ballot petition

The effort to recall Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price is expected to take a huge step forward Monday as organizers say they have enough signatures to get it on the ballot.

The group Save Alameda County For Everyone, or SAFE, says it has collected 123,387 signatures for the petition to recall Price, who critics say is anti-law enforcement and too soft on crime.

SAFE plans to submit the signatures to the county’s Registrar of Voters after a news conference Monday morning in Oakland. The county will take 10 days to validate the signatures, and if certified, the county Board of Supervisors will then schedule a special election.

Only 73,000 signatures are required to get the recall on the ballot, but the group collected more in case some of those signatures are invalidated.

Meanwhile, Price has defended her approach to criminal justice reform, "to hold people accountable without destroying the community, without decimating Black and brown families because of the racism that has infected the criminal justice system."

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that last week that Price's supporters asked the state Attorney General's Office to investigate "reports of widespread fraud" by signature gatherers, which the recall campaign denies.