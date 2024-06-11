Alameda County

Repair work to close Highway 84 between Fremont, Sunol

By Bay City News

Getty Images

Repair operations will close a portion of Highway 84 (Niles Canyon Road) between Fremont and the unincorporated area of Sunol next week, according to Caltrans.

Transportation officials said that from June 17-21, crews will do repair work on Niles Canyon Road between Old Canyon Road in Fremont and Main Street in Sunol. Due to the operations, full closures are scheduled between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Affected motorists are advised to use alternate routes during the affected hours.

According to Caltrans, a new bridge on piles will be built on the portion of the highway where a part of a lane collapsed into a creek earlier this year.

"Work is scheduled to complete by the end of the year. Every effort will be made to open both lanes of Niles Canyon Road as soon as November if possible. Unforeseeable events such as rain will affect the schedule," Caltrans said.

One-way traffic control has been in effect on Niles Canyon Road since February, when the ground under the road deteriorated, causing a portion of the highway to collapse.

