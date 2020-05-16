Residents Gather at Downtown Livermore to Support Reopening Plan

Residents gathered at Downtown Livermore Saturday to show support for local businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The community group Save Our Town - Livermore took to Facebook to organize the rally.

The event was described on the page as "an organic, community-driven gathering being planned in order to show support for our local businesses who are starting to face the reality of closing for good."

On Saturday, May 16, there is an organic, community-driven gathering being planned in order to show support for our... Posted by Save Our Town - Livermore on Thursday, May 14, 2020

Alameda County's health officials said the county anticipates to safely move into "Early Stage 2" activities next week. The reopening is described in detail in the county's page here.

The Save Our Town community members said in a Facebook post that they believe "our businesses can be prosperous and cautious at the same time."

Organizers asked residents to respect social distancing at the event and to be "smart, safe and respectful."

"We are merely exercising our 1st amendment right to gather in support of saving our town."