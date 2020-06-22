Residents Want an End to Illegal, Late-Night Fireworks in Oakland

Several people who live along Lake Merritt said they are starting to feel like it is Fourth of July weekend every night, and that no one has to look for far for evidence of illegal fireworks.

Along Oakland's Lakeshore Avenue, cardboard packages from apparent "American grade fireworks" and mortars were found in the area and in the water of the lake.

Remnants of fireworks left behind near #LakeMerritt in #Oakland. Neighbors complain that illegal fireworks have become consistently louder lately and have caused their buildings to shake. OFD says they’ve responded to less than 10 fires started by pyrotechnics. @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/2xJ1k6Piw7 — Melissa Colorado (@melissacolorado) June 22, 2020

Resident Rob Yaeger suspects the "bangs" that cause his windows to shake and his rescue dog to tremble are coming from illegal industrial-grade fireworks.

"This isn't the stuff that they're shooting for Macy's and Fourth of July, and that kind of thing," Yaeger said.

Many neighbors living along Lake Merritt said the fireworks have been going off at all hours of the night, starting from 8 p.m. to as late as 3 a.m.

A nightly celebration that started around Memorial Day has only intensified, residents said, leaving Yaeger's dog to shake uncontrollably and run back inside.

"She's not enjoying the fireworks at all," Yaeger said. "There have been nights when she won't go to the bathroom when I take her out at night because she' too frightened."

“Obviously as a dog owner, I don’t like it.” Rob says his rescue dog is sensitive to loud fireworks going off on a nightly basis near Lake Merritt in #Oakland & is scared to go out at night. Rob says he suspects people are using M-80 explosives. @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/LL6JxhyDDQ — Melissa Colorado (@melissacolorado) June 22, 2020

The Oakland Fire Department said illegal fireworks sparked at least five fires in recent days. Most of the fires were in the foothills and one was further up in the Oakland Hills, officials said.

Resident Nora Cullinen said she thinks people are at a point where they've had enough of the fireworks. She would like to see the city implement a fireworks curfew so that people in her neighborhood can get a good night's rest.

"I'm all for celebrating," Cullinen said. "Maybe we cut it off at 10 p.m."

Fireworks shells left behind in Lake Merritt, in close proximity to pelicans and an egret. You don’t need to be a bird expert to know that this isn’t good for them. Neighbors are complaining that this year’s illegal fireworks last longer & are stronger than usual. @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/SRKsKklADq — Melissa Colorado (@melissacolorado) June 22, 2020

Police said they are working with the city to address the noise complaints, but have not issued any illegal fireworks citations yet.

"We are listening to the concerns of our community," Oakland Police Department spokesperson Johnna Watson said. "Not only are we hearing you, we're seeing it as well."