CHP seizes nearly $200K in stolen retail goods during home raid in El Sobrante

A CHP retail crime task force seized nearly $200,000 in stolen retail goods and $24,000 in cash Thursday during a raid at a home in El Sobrante, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP also arrested 52-year-old Ngoc Bui Bach of El Sobrante during the raid.

Task force investigators were acting on a tip about a possible illegal fencing operation within the city of El Sobrante, the CHP said. The information alleged that after the theft of retail merchandise, the products were being stored at a home before being sold at various locations.

The task force obtained a search warrant for the home, and on Thursday served it at the El Sobrante address, where officers found stolen retail goods from Lululemon, CVS, Walgreens, Target, Rite Aid, Express, TJX, Ross and Victoria’s Secret, among others, the CHP said.

The value of the recovered merchandise was estimated at over $190,000, and investigators also recovered more than $24,000 in cash the from the sale of the stolen goods, the CHP said.

Bui Bach was booked into Contra Costa County jail on charges of organized retail crime, grand theft, possession of stolen property and conspiracy to commit a crime.