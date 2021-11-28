Reward Fund Climbs as Investigation Continues in Shooting Death of Security Guard

As the Oakland Police Department continues its homicide investigation following the death of a security guard shot Wednesday while assigned to a San Francisco television news crew working on a story in downtown Oakland, a reward fund is now up to more than $32,500 leading to the arrest of the individual or individuals involved.

Crime Stoppers of Oakland and Oakland police are offering the reward. KRON 4 and its parent company, Nexstar Media, are also contributing to the reward fund, as is Star Protection Agency California, where security guard Kevin Nishita worked.

Prior to becoming a security guard for Star Protection Agency California, Nishita was a sergeant for the Colma Police Department until his retirement in 2018. He joined the Colma police force in 2012 and served as a detective, field training officer and officer in charge before his promotion to sergeant in 2015. Previously, Nishita was also a police officer in Hayward and San Jose.

On Wednesday, Nishita was assigned to a KRON 4 news crew covering a story in downtown Oakland when he was shot during an attempted robbery of the news crew.

Nishita, who died Saturday morning, is Oakland's 126th homicide of 2021.

Anyone with information about Wednesday's incident is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department's Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or Crime Stoppers at (510) 777-8572.