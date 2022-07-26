Little Saigon

Reward Offered for Information Leading to Murder of Uber Driver in Little Saigon

"We cannot wait for another tragedy to happen in orders for things to get done"

By NBC Bay Area staff

Community members in the East Bay are upset and outraged following the murder of an Uber driver in the area.

Patrick Fung was killed outside his home near Little Saigon and the community is offering $20,000 for information leading to his killers.

"We cannot wait for another tragedy to happen in orders for things to get done," community member Butt With said at a press conference Tuesday. "We are not okay. The desperation and anger in our communities is growing by the day."

The police chief has assigned a Vietnamese-speaking officer to Little Saigon and the community is installing more security cameras in the area.

