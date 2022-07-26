Reward Offered for Information Leading to Murder of Uber Driver in Little Saigon

Community members in the East Bay are upset and outraged following the murder of an Uber driver in the area.

Patrick Fung was killed outside his home near Little Saigon and the community is offering $20,000 for information leading to his killers.

"We cannot wait for another tragedy to happen in orders for things to get done," community member Butt With said at a press conference Tuesday. "We are not okay. The desperation and anger in our communities is growing by the day."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The police chief has assigned a Vietnamese-speaking officer to Little Saigon and the community is installing more security cameras in the area.