Richmond city leaders vote to put Chevron refinery business tax on ballot

Richmond city leaders late Tuesday voted unanimously in favor of a ballot measure that will ask voters whether or not Chevron should pay an additional tax on its refinery operations.

The City Council voted 7-0 for the proposed new oil refining business tax measure targeting Chevron, one of the world's largest oil companies. The measure is slated for the November ballot.

The mayor and vice mayor of Richmond have said the new tax would raise millions of dollars annually for the city.

Chevron, one of the world's largest oil companies, could end paying much more to do business in the East Bay, as Richmond city leaders Tuesday are set to vote on a new tax on the company's refinery. Bob Redell reports.

City officials and environmental groups have accused the Chevron refinery of harming the local environment and the residents who live nearby.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District estimates that each year, between five and 11 people die prematurely in Richmond because of emissions from the refinery.

Last month, Chevron told KQED that the proposed tax is hasty and being pushed by one-sided interests.

Chevron released the following statement in response to the tax proposal and ahead of Tuesday's vote:

"This is a punitive tax that could be used to fund pet projects of the actvist council members that brought it forward and was written without any accountability for how they spend it. We have been very responsive to City and Community requests -- we work nonstop to operate safely and reliably, reduce our environmental footprint and support our community.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"We need policies that encourage investment, increase job opportunities and improve air quality. This tax will do the opposite."

The Western States Petroleum Association said an additional tax would make gas more expensive.

Chevron, one of the world's largest oil companies, could end up paying much more to do business in the East Bay, as Richmond city leaders Tuesday are set to vote on a proposed new tax measure on the company's refinery. Thom Jensen reports.