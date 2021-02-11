Richmond Couple Charged With Murder of 5-Week-Old Boy

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office filed murder charges Tuesday in Martinez against a Richmond couple for the death of their 5-week-old boy last Thursday.

Defendants Ray Ray Darn, 35, and Marilyn Northington, 28, were also charged with felony child abuse and felony assault on a child causing death, along with an enhancement tied to the child abuse charge against them for willful harm causing injury or death. Their arraignment was scheduled for Wednesday.

The mother and father were arrested after police received a report at 6:30 p.m. Thursday from the Courtyard Marriott at 3150 Garrity Way about a couple rushing to the hospital with their infant who was not breathing.

At 6:55 p.m., police received a call from the emergency room at the Kaiser Richmond Medical Center where Darn and Northington had taken the infant, who was ultimately pronounced dead.

"Visible injuries were seen on the baby, including burn marks on his face and his right leg appeared broken and had been burned. A circular mark was present on the baby's leg where the burn injury occurred. Additionally, the baby appeared severely malnourished," the District Attorney's Office said.

A Coroner's Office autopsy found the infant had suffered from a broken right femur, facial scarring, dehydration and malnourishment, bruising on the top of his right thigh, thermal burns on his nose and right cheek, and thermal burns to his lower part of his body. An internal examination found internal injuries consisting of seven fractured ribs, bleeding inside his skull and a skull fracture, the District Attorney's Office said.

"A search warrant later executed by the Richmond Police Department found drug paraphernalia in the hotel room, including a meth pipe and two butane lighters," the District Attorney's Office said.

Two other small children with the couple were taken into protective custody and turned over to Child Family Services, police said.

The two defendants are being held on bail of $2.2 million each.