City of Richmond Tries to Remove Hundreds of E-Bikes That Don't Work

The city of Richmond is trying to figure out how to remove hundreds of electric bikes that are no longer working after it’s having trouble getting in contact with the company that owns the bikes.

“They found that none of the bikes were set up to work,” said Brian Draper.

The Richmond resident said the electric bikes next to Keller Beach weren’t working when he and his wife tried using them about a week ago.

“So they went and tried two other stations, didn’t work at any of those either,” he said.

A city transportation official said the e-bikes are owned by a startup called Bolt and the partnership began about a year ago.

The city thought everything was going well with the company, even telling them it received a huge investment in April.

Fast forward to June, and the e-bikes suddenly stopped working and since then, the city has yet to hear back from the startup.

NBC Bay Area reached out too, but haven’t received a response.

Richmond mayor Tom Butt said it’s unfortunate, especially at a time when folks are looking for cheaper ways to get around the city.

“We wanted to provide clean inexpensive transportation to people, and also they wouldn’t have to have a car,” said Butt.

The e-bikes were originally created by a company called Gotcha before it was sold to Bolt.

The mayor said he spoke with the founder of Gotcha who is actually flying into town next week to help unlock the e-bikes so the city can remove them.

For some residents, it can’t happen soon enough.

“It seems now like it’s just taking up space and just a waste of time and energy,” said Draper.