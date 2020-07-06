Illegal Fireworks

Richmond Interim Chief Calls for Task Force to Address Illegal Fireworks

According to a letter, Richmond police responded to 299 firework calls over the weekend.

On Sunday, Richmond Police Interim Chief Bisa French sent a letter to Mayor Tom Butt requesting action to be taken against the rising number of fireworks in the area.

French started the letter by indicating that 23 officers were on duty during the Fourth of July holiday Saturday night and early Sunday morning, 10 who were on overtime. French added that, though additional officers were working, the department was overwhelmed by the number of calls received, many of which were fireworks-related.

According to the letter, Richmond police responded to 299 fireworks calls as well as other calls for service during those hours.

French concluded her letter to the mayor and city councilmembers by calling for the creation of a task force involving state and federal law enforcement agencies to confront the rising issue of the use and sales of illegal fireworks.

French announced she will continue to urge state and federal agencies to take action in addressing the issue, saying it will continue to worsen if not addressed at multiple levels.

