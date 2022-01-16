Richmond Man Convicted for Sex Trafficking 15-Year-Old

A 23-year-old Richmond man was sentenced in a San Francisco federal courtroom Thursday to 10 years in prison for his conviction for sex trafficking a 15-year-old girl and for possession of child pornography.

The sentencing and conviction of Kealeon Shakur Dyer-Hogan was announced Thursday in a news release from United States Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds and Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge Craig D. Fair.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

A federal jury convicted Dyer-Hogan of possessing child pornography on July 13, and he was allowed to remain out of custody while he awaited further court proceedings.

On July 22, police arrested Dyer-Hogan in Oakland in the company of a 15-year-old girl. He was charged with sex trafficking, to which he pleaded guilty on Oct. 20.

In addition to the prison term, United States District Judge Maxine M. Chesney sentenced Dyer-Hogan to a five-year term of supervision upon his release from prison, ordered him to pay $5,000 in restitution and ordered him to stay away from and have no contact with the victims of his crimes.