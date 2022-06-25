Richmond Man Shot to Death Early Saturday Morning

A Richmond resident was shot to death in the 1700 block of Broadway in Oakland early Saturday morning, police said.

Officers responded to the area to investigate a report of a person down on the street just past 3:45 a.m., according to police.

The officers and accompanying emergency medical personnel found a man with what appeared to be gunshot wounds at the scene. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

The homicide is the city's 54th homicide investigated by Oakland police this year, according to police.

The man's name will not be shared until his relatives can be notified, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at 238-7950.