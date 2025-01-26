Richmond mayor, city manager pledge to oppose immigration policy changes

Richmond's mayor and city manager issued a joint statement Saturday pledging to stand by the city's majority Latino population as federal immigration policy changes.

"In light of recent threats from the federal administration regarding mass deportations, we want to assure our community that Richmond will not waver in its values of inclusion, diversity, and respect for all residents," Mayor Eduardo Martinez and City Manager Shasa Curl said in a statement in English and Spanish.

The Contra Costa County community, with a 2023 population estimated at 114,106, is 46.9% Hispanic or Latino, according to U.S. Census Bureau QuickFacts.

In the statement, addressed to "Dear Residents of Richmond," the city pointed to a history shaped by immigrants.

"Our policies reflect our belief that all residents, regardless of immigration status, deserve to feel safe and supported in their community," the mayor and manager wrote. "Under the U.S. Constitution and established legal precedent, state and local governments, including our city, cannot be required to enforce federal immigration laws, and we will not allow fear and intimidation to erode the trust we have built within our community."

The officials underscored that Richmond police do not inquire about immigration status "and their commitment to uphold our sanctuary city policies remains unchanged."