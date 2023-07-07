Richmond police chief to address deadly police shooting

Richmond's police chief on Friday will provide an update on last week's deadly police shooting at a home.

The shooting happened on June 28 as officers were serving a search warrant at a home on Sanderling Island in Point Richmond.

Police said the man they shot was armed with a gun.

Later that day, authorities briefly evacuated homes in the area after a possible explosive device was found at the home where the police shooting took place.

The device was removed by a bomb squad, but no other information about it was immediately available.

Chief Bisa French is scheduled to speak at 9 a.m. You can watch the news conference in the video player above at that time.