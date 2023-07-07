Richmond

Richmond police chief to address deadly police shooting

By NBC Bay Area staff and Bay City News

Richmond's police chief on Friday will provide an update on last week's deadly police shooting at a home.

The shooting happened on June 28 as officers were serving a search warrant at a home on Sanderling Island in Point Richmond.

Police said the man they shot was armed with a gun.

Later that day, authorities briefly evacuated homes in the area after a possible explosive device was found at the home where the police shooting took place.

The device was removed by a bomb squad, but no other information about it was immediately available.

Chief Bisa French is scheduled to speak at 9 a.m. You can watch the news conference in the video player above at that time.

